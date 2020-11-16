Coronation Street sees Steve make a SHOCK decision over Oliver tonight

Coronation Street sees Leanne and Steve's battle over Oliver continue tonight...

Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald will take on a new battle tonight as he begs Leanne Battersby to drop her appeal.

Fans were left heartbroken last week as they watched Leanne and Steve get the devastating news that Oliver’s life support machine is to be switched off.

After a lengthy court case that saw Leanne and Steve take the doctors looking after Oliver to court, the pair were left devastated when the judge deemed it in Oliver’s best interest that his life support was withdrawn.

While the pair were both upset by the outcome, Leanne instantly decided to appeal the decision.

Leanne believes there could still be a glimmer of hope that new treatment for Oliver’s condition could be found.

At first Steve decided to support Leanne’s decision, however it was clear he was concerned.

A new twist

Tonight’s Coronation Street sees Leanne meeting with Imran and Elliot to talk about her appeal against the court’s decision.

But her hopes to launch the appeal any time soon are quickly dashed with Imran breaks the news she will need Steve fully on board for her to have any chance of it working.

Leanne will try her best to change Steve’s mind about Oliver’s future tonight, but will she be fighting a losing battle?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street, Steve is seen making a heartbreaking decision, leading to a fresh twist in the storyline.

Steve’s shock moment comes as he begs Leanne to change her mind and drop the appeal, but will his words have any effect?

And what decision has Steve made that will leave Leanne reeling?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.