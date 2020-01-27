Coronation Street fans can't get enough of the latest set of out takes...

Coronation Street has given fans a treat by sharing a hilarious blooper reel of the cast fluffing their lines, and fans love it so much that they already want to see more.

The hilarious video is less than two minutes long, but that hasn’t stopped fans raving about the candid moments that we don’t usually get to see as viewers.

The video (below) shows some of our most favourite cobbles’ actors struggling to keep a straight face as they film their scenes before hysterics set in.

First up is Chris Gasgoyne as Peter Barlow, filming with Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne) and Sam Robertson (Adam Barlow).

The scene seems to be going well until Chris accidentally sneezes half way through an emotional conversation… right into the glass that Rob is holding.

As everyone breaks down in hysterics, Rob jokingly demands a new glass that perhaps his co star hasn’t sneezed into!

The following clips show Michael Le Vell getting confused as he is asked to mime his lines as Kevin Webster in the garage, while co-star Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, dissolves into laughter.

While the final clip shows the brilliant Maureen Lipman delivering a hilarious one-liner as Evelyn Plummer with a perfectly straight face, only for Alan Halsall who plays her on-screen grandson Tyrone Dobbs, to crack up at her dialogue.

The scenes might not be long, but the fans love them and have been asking for more…

After getting used to drama, death and destruction on soaps, it is great to see the cast having fun and letting their hair down while filming.

ITV if you are reading this, we want more!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.