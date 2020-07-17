Coronation Street star Shelley King: Yasmeen was a ‘perfect candidate’ for coercive control storyline

The Coronation Street actress spoke to Lorraine about her ongoing storyline...

Coronation Street actress Shelley King has opened up about Yasmeen’s coercive control storyline.

Appearing on Lorraine, Shelley discussed the importance of the storyline and why her character was the right fit.

Lorraine Kelly noted that Yasmeen used to be a “strong” character before meeting abusive partner Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

The presenter said, “When we remember her, before all of of this, she was a very strong woman actually. You know, strong and she could stick up for herself.

“But we’ll find out more about what has led her to this… and he knows that he can victimise her.”

And Shelley agreed, adding, “It is often the case, you know, that the victim whether that victim is a man or a woman, because there is a reversal of this case, there are men also who are victims of coercive abuse. But people who are the abusers often choose strong people because they are attracted to the strength because they’re not strong.

“They need to be persuaded and need constant approval of their worth. They attempt to control. So, Yasmeen was a perfect candidate for this storyline, and I’m so glad that we could continue to do it.”

She added that she couldn’t wait to return to the cobbles, following lockdown restrictions temporarily halting filming.

Speaking about her working relationship with Ian, she revealed, “We love each other, and we both have the humour of a 14-year-old boy who’s desperate to have it back.

“We’ve had a great time. The element of trust that’s necessary is enormous and fortunately we get on like a house on fire. I miss him.”

“I can’t wait to go back, I haven’t been on the street for a bit.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.