Is Leanne heading for jail after getting stopped by the police tonight?

Tonight’s Coronation Street will see Leanne Battersby find herself on the wrong side of the law as she deals more drugs for Harvey.

Fans have watched in horror recently as the grieving mum found herself caught up in Harvey’s drug drama in a bid to protect Simon.

Despite telling Simon that she’s sorted Harvey and that he’ll be leaving them alone from now on, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Leanne has secretly started to work for drugs boss Harvey in a bid to pay off Simon’s debt… and tonight will see her head out on another job.

Drug drama for Leanne

After asking Nick if she can borrow his car, Leanne goes to do another drop for Harvey, but as she is counting her ill-gotten gains afterwards, she is interrupted by a knock on the car window.

Leanne panics when she sees it is a police officer who wants a word with her… have they seen her dealing drugs?

Thankfully for Leanne the police officer explains there has been a spate of car thefts in the area and they’re just doing the rounds.

Leanne’s relief is huge… but will the close shave be a wake-up call for Leanne?

Back at home Leanne hides her burner phone and her nurses uniform before telling Harvey that she wants out.

But sadly for Leanne Harvey isn’t going to let her out of his grasp that easily and tells her that she is such a success that he is going to move her onto bigger deals.

Horrified by the thought, Leanne despairs at the mess she has got herself in to, but things are only set to get worse as the week continues.

Leanne’s in too deep?

Later this week Toyah tells Nick that she saw Leanne with another man, so Nick goes to the flat to investigate.

But despite Leanne desperately hiding Harvey in Oliver’s room, Nick sees his coat and demands answers.

By the end of the week Leanne has had enough and heads to the police station to tell them everything, but will she just land herself in even more trouble when she gets arrested?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.