Coronation Street spoilers! The BIGGEST 2020 storylines REVEALED

What's coming up next year in Weatherfield… the soap's boss has lifted the lid on top secret plots!

Coronation Street newlyweds, David and Shona Platt, are going to be ‘sorely and severely challenged’ throughout 2020 the soap’s boss, Iain MacLeod, has revealed.

The married couple’s hopes for a happy ending, following their emotional December wedding, will fall short.

During an ITV press conference, while discussing all the biggest storylines to come in Coronation Street next year, Iain also promised viewers the ‘next chapter’ of the Daniel and Bethany story, which will focus on Daniel’s grief.

The friends, who blurred the lines in 2019 just as Daniel’s wife Sinead was reaching the end of her battle with cancer, have a question mark dangling over their chemistry-filled bond.

“In one of their heads it’s romance and in the other’s it’s slightly more complicated than that,” teased Iain.

Reaching its ‘exciting’ conclusion in the new year will be the Jade Stape-shaped problem which has entered Fiz and Tyrone’s lives.

In addition, Michael Bailey’s attempt to get to know his daughter will be on a ‘slow burn’ and take a look at ‘how to get on with your ex and separate out those feelings’ counseled Iain.

Last but not least, Iain discussed what lies ahead for Gary Windass and pregnant Maria Connor in the wake of the Christmas shooting.

Said Iain: “They find themselves trying to work out the ground rules and whether Maria can get over what happened. Then something happens to bring their relationship into sharp focus.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.