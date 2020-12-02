‘Her secrets have a habit of coming out when she least expects them to’



Coronation Street star Alison King has teased that Carla Connor’s big secret could be exposed during the soap’s 60th anniversary week.

Last month, Carla had a one night stand with Adam Barlow after alcoholic boyfriend Peter fell off the wagon and refused to get help.

She admitted soon after to cheating, but lied that the man in question was a random businessman.

Next week, as Peter becomes increasingly paranoid that Carla’s secret lover is someone closer to home, half brother Daniel finds out about Adam and Carla’s fling.

As Peter then spots his brother and Carla having a furtive conversation, he furiously accuses Daniel of being Carla’s mystery man, leaving Carla fearing that Daniel will put Peter straight.

“She and Adam both have a lot to lose, so she has no reason to think that the truth will come out,” says actress Alison King, who plays Coronation Street favourite, Carla.

“They vow to keep the secret and they are the only ones who know about it.

“But Carla’s secrets have a habit of coming out when she least expects them to.”

Adds King: “Daniel finding out could ruin everything for her and Peter.

“It is complicated, though, because Daniel feels loyalty to both Adam and Peter.

“If he tells Peter, then his relationship with Adam is destroyed, and if he keeps quiet, he is being disloyal to Peter.

“That is tricky for Daniel but better for Carla, because she can probably persuade him to keep quiet.

“This situation has the potential to blow the whole family apart.”

The Carla, Peter and Adam love triangle is one of three stories set to come to a head next week.

Yasmeen’s fate is decided

Over at Weatherfield Crown Court, Yasmeen (Shelley King) will learn if she’s to walk free or go back to prison, following her trial for the attempted murder of abusive husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

The verdict has devastating repercussions back on the cobbles.

Geoff attacks Alya when she catches him stealing money from Speed Daal to fund a fresh start, and he then sets fire to number six.

The storyline then reaches a blistering climax as the duo are involved in a rooftop standoff.

The residents take on Ray

Meanwhile, William Roache, Sue Nicholls and Barbara Knox – aka Weatherfield legends Ken Barlow, Audrey Roberts and Rita Sullivan – will be back on screens for the community-based plot which sees the residents rallying together in a bid to stop Ray Crosby bulldozing the street.

The locals are horrified to realise the full extent of Ray’s redevelopment plans, but they remain unaware that Ray has a secret helper in the shape of Debbie Webster.

Will Debbie’s dark secret be exposed?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.