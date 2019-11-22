Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment tipped to make I’m A Celeb history as fans praise ‘GENIUS’ decision to put Kirk actor on

Corrie star now favourite to win I'm A Celeb

Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland, is tipped to make history by becoming the first star from the soap to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!.

I’m A Celebrity has featured a string of Coronation Street stars in the past, including Anthony Cotton in 2011 who came fourth, Helen Flanagan who came 7th in 2012 and Jennie McAlpine who came 4th in 2017.

So, far though no Coronation Street actor has ever won I’m A Celebrity, which clashes tonight with EastEnders.

However, the bookies now make Andrew the strong favourite to make history by becoming the first star from the soap to claim the I’m A Celeb title.

Some bookies make the 38-year-old actor just a 2-1 shot to be crowned King of the Jungle, with Roman Kemp second favourite at around 7/2. Meanwhile former EastEnders favourite and Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi is available at 20-1 to win.

Andrew, who first appeared as Kirk in Coronation Street in 2000, has made an immediate impact on the show since being a late arrival along with Cliff.

Fans are simply loving Andrew, taking to Twitter in droves to praise him.

“Putting Kirk in I’m a celeb is genius”, wrote one, another said: “Kirk from Corrie is cracking me uppp on I’m a celeb.”

“Kirk needs to win I’m a celeb,” said another. One fan put: “Can’t believe I’m blessed to live in a world where I get to see Kirk on my tv so often throughout the week… Coronation Street legend and now on I’m a celeb.”

Andrew and Cliff teamed up on last night’s I’m A Celeb to take part in the Bushtucker Trial Frontier of Fear.

The Corrie star seemed to be having the time of his life, proclaiming: “I love this show, I’ve watched it since series one”.

He certainly enjoyed watching poor Cliff having to poke his hand about various creatures on his quest for stars!

Both Coronation Street and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight on ITV.