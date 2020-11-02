Brooke Vincent shares her exciting news

Brooke Vincent has announced that she is expecting her second child with partner, Kean Bryan.

The former Coronation Street star played Sophie Webster from 2004 until going on maternity leave with her first child last year.

Brooke welcomed her first child, Mexx, into the world in October 2019, and is said to be excited about the prospect of having two children under the age of two.

The 28-year-old actress, who is due in the spring, told ok.co.uk: “We wanted more children, and we wanted them close together, so we’re both really happy.”

Double the fun

Brooke has been kept busy over the last year with Mexx who she shares with her Sheffield United partner, Kean, and says she can’t wait for her son to be a big brother.

“It makes me want to cry thinking about it,” she said. “I don’t think I’m a soppy person, but the thought of him being a big brother and being caring does make my little heart fuzzy.”

Brooke also admitted that while she knows she is going to have her hands full with two little ones in the house, she isn’t ruling out having more children in the future.

“More than one was definitely something that we wanted to that they could grow up together, but if we end up with two, three, four children then it is what it is.”

Returning to Coronation Street

But while is Brooke enjoying her time raising a family, she plans to return to her role as Sophie Webster one day…

“I have been in Coronation Street from the age of 11 so I feel like it’s a natural break for me to have – having kids and being a mum.

“It goes so quick. Mexx is one and I don’t know where that time has gone.

“I would really regret not being at home with them as much as I can be.

“While I can stay off work, I’m going to.”

