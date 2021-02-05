Who is about to pop the question to Coronation Street favourite, Billy Mayhew?

Coronation Street fans have got plenty to look forward to now it has been confirmed that a Weatherfield wedding is on the cards.

Actor Daniel Brocklebank revealed on Loose Women today that someone would be proposing to his character, Billy Mayhew, later this year.

Of course, the identity of Billy’s future husband is being kept under wraps…

“I have been told by the powers that I’m allowed to share with you that there will be a proposal in the future,” Daniel told the Loose Women panel.

“Whether it’s coming from Todd or Paul remains to be seen, but there will be a proposal.”

Wedding talk

We caught up with Daniel to talk all things wedding-related, and he admitted that when Billy gets hitched, it’s not going to be a quiet affair.

In fact, it could be the biggest weddings Weatherfield has ever seen…

“Oh yeah, why not?,” laughed Daniel. “Never do anything half-arsed – go full arse the whole time, I think!

“From my perspective, I would love to be part of the first gay wedding on Coronation Street because none of the others have followed through.

“They’ve only attempted three, two of them were lesbian weddings and neither happened. I think the roof collapsed on one, and it was a jilting at the other, I believe.”

Big day drama

Coronation Street fans will know that it was Rana Habeeb and Kate Connor who found their wedding day ending in tragedy in 2019 when the Underworld factory from collapsed, killing Rana.

While Sian Powers and Sophie Webster’s doomed 2011 wedding saw Sophie get cold feet at the last moment, leaving Sian jilted.

Daniel continued: “It would be lovely as a gay man myself to be part of the first gay wedding on Corrie that actually happens. That would be amazing.”

Trouble on the horizon?

But there is one huge stumbling block that could put a spanner in the works for Billy’s future marital bliss…

“From Billy’s perspective he would probably be torn by the fact that we still can’t have a religious ceremony.

“I think that would be really important to him. I think he would want to do it in a church, so if anything was going to stop him, it would probably be that.”

Could the man of his dreams tear him away from the church?

“Well, he’s attempted to leave the church twice in the six and half years I’ve been playing him.

“Once he quit the church for Sean and then there was Todd, but he’s gone back both times.

“Now that he’s archdeacon, I think it’d be harder for him to walk out. So it would have to be a pretty special man for him to get married in a registry office.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.