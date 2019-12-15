Coronation Street star Dolly Rose Campbell reveals why Gemma Winter will be ABSENT from our screens this Christmas

Coronation Street actress Dolly Rose Campbell has revealed we won't be seeing much of new mum Gemma on screen this Christmas - and here's why...

Coronation Street’s new parents Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown have had their work cut out since their quads arrived in October and, with four babies to look after, their Christmas is going to be far from quiet.

But actress Dolly Rose Campbell has told What’s On TV that we won’t be seeing a lot of the new family of six on screen this Christmas.

With the filming schedules getting busier in the run up to Christmas, it’s understandable that organising filming with newborn babies would be tricky… which means Gemma and Chesney are left to enjoy their first Christmas with their four babies off camera, instead of on screen.

But Dolly has revealed what she thinks it would be like at Gemma and Chesney’s on Christmas Day…

“It’s going to be total chaos, complete pandemonium… it is probably best that we don’t see much of them on screen,” she joked. “All Gemma and Chesney would like for Christmas is a little bit of help, or maybe some sleep!”

And Sam Aston, who plays loveable Chesney has also confirmed that Christmas Day is going to be bedlam for his character… “We won’t see much of Gemma and Chesney on Christmas Day – everything is just going on around them.

“It’s just crazy in that house though, they’re trying to get through that initial period of coping with the madness of having four babies.

“There are a lot of scenes coming up where we get one baby settled, and then another one starts crying and wakes the other three up! I can’t imagine how people cope with it in real life.”

But both Sam and Dolly have admitted that having the four babies will bring their characters closer together in 2020…

“There will be lots of challenges but having four kids has made them a solid family unit and as long as they always remember that, they should be alright,” laughs Sam.

Dolly adds: “They have got lots of interesting stories planned, and there is more with Bernie and Paul.

“But there is also their wedding… I don’t know when it is going to happen, but it would be nice if they didn’t do it straight away. It would be great to have the children involved, they could be page boys and bridesmaids!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.