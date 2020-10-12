Christmas has come early to the cobbles...

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of Weatherfield in all its Christmas glory.

The actor, better known to soap fans as David Platt, made a video of the Christmas lights on the cobbles as he filmed late into the evening.

Jack then shared the video on his Instagram stories, putting fans in the festive spirit.

As Jack walked along the famous street, fans could see the soap’s set lit up with Christmas lights.

Jack even added to the Christmassy mood in the video by adding Bing Crosby’s Yuletide hit White Christmas to play over the top.

While there was worry at one point that Christmas 2020 wouldn’t make it to Coronation Street in light of recent restrictions on filming, fans will be relieved to know that Christmas is very much on the agenda.

Also in December, Coronation Street will celebrate its 60th anniversary with three standout storylines running side by side.

Yasmeen’s verdict

After weeks of waiting for Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) trial for attempted murder to start, the anniversary week in December will see the verdict revealed.

But will Yasmeen finally find herself free from prison and from Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) evil grip?

Or will she be spending Christmas behind bars?

A shameful secret

Anniversary week will also see two people battling to keep a shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them.

As the big week in Coronation Street gets underway, viewers are set to see the web of lies threatening to destroy the lives of many.

The end of Coronation Street as we know it?

The third huge storyline will see Ray Crosby’s greedy ways threatening the future of Coronation Street.

As fans already know, Ray has already managed to buy up many of the businesses on the Street. But, so far, his villainous ways have gone under the radar.

However, this is set to change as his intentions to flatten the famous cobbles to make way for new money-making developments are revealed.

Will the local residents be able to join forces and stop him in his tracks?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.