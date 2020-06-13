Coronation Street star Jane Danson reveals secret behind Leanne’s new hair!

Jane’s new hairdresser is… her husband!

Coronation Street star Jane Danson says Leanne Battersby’s hair might look a bit different on screen soon because her husband’s had to do her roots!

The popular star, whose character Leanne is currently distressed about her young son’s health, was one of the first actors to return to the soap’s set in Salford as filming restarts.

And with new social distancing rules in place it’s not just learning her lines she has to worry about!

Jane reveals that her husband, former Emmerdale star Robert Beck, has had to help with her barnet.

“I haven’t had much make up as Leanne is going through a miserable time.

“But it’s our hair for the ladies – we’re not all natural blondes! I had to get my husband to do the roots a few times to keep it the same with Leanne – it would have looked strange. It’s just adapting.

“I think the audience will be accepting if hair is a bit different. As the weeks go on, we hope that our make up girls can do their job as they are much better than we are but they’re guiding us.”

The Coronation Street cast are now in charge of their own hair…

It might be a while before Jane gets help with her hair and make-up.

“They’ll be doing it for the foreseeable,” explains John Whiston, the Head of ITV North.

“But government guidelines change every week – it may well be that hair salons will go back as lockdown eases so we can look at what they put in place.

“For now it’s two metres – so actors have to do their own make up, hair and their own bruises under guidance from an expert. We have looked at whether make up people can wear PPE but the medical advice has told us it’s not good to do.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.