Coronation Street star Julia Goulding reveals all on Shona and David’s romantic Christmas reunion

The pair get back together and seal the deal with an impromptu wedding...



Festive cheer can often be in short supply in soapland, but Coronation Street is giving fans something to smile about this Christmas, as Shona and David Platt finally reunite.

The couple tied the knot in November 2019, but their happiness proved short-lived, as Shona was later shot by dodgy Derek Milligan. She subsequently ended up in a coma, and when she finally awoke, she had memory loss so severe that she failed to recognise her spouse.

Shona returned to the cobbles earlier this year after spending time in a rehabilitation unit, but her memory loss affected her personality, and she and David have since had the challenging task of trying to get to know one another again.

As Christmas Day approaches, Shona realises she has fallen for her husband all over again. But due to her mental health problems, she struggles to express how she feels, and unwittingly gives him the impression that she doesn’t want to be with him.

David is secretly gutted, and reluctantly announces that they must accept their marriage is over.

Says Julia Goulding, who plays Shona: “I think Shona has slowly been falling back in love with David. The threat of him being taken away from her helps her to discover that she actually does love him.

“But because she struggles with getting her feelings across, she’s unable to say ‘No I don’t want to break up, I love you!'”

Roy and Nina urge Shona to tell David how she really feels but, of course, it’s not that easy. All the while, David and Shona are secretly pining for one another.

On Christmas morning, David’s delighted when Shona presents him with a giant cuddly rabbit to replace the real one he lost as a child. And, he’s grateful for her support when they have to go to hospital with Lily, who gets a jewellery bead stuck up her nose.

But back on the street, Shona can’t cope when she sees David being flirty with Jenny’s stepdaughter Daisy, and storms off.

David finds her in Victoria Garden and, as they finally clear the air, they both admit they want to make a go of things. Aah…

The pair re-enact their wedding in an empty Underworld, with Max and Lily’s help. And, as the family then tumble out onto the cobbles, there’s a sprinkle of Christmas magic as it starts to snow.

“Shona and David get on,” says Julia, “and that’s the importance with any good partnership.

“If you’re friends and you have that foundation and the love is there as well, it’s a reason not to give up, because you want that person in your life.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.