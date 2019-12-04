Coronation Street star Kym Marsh admits she would’ve liked more scenes with THIS character…

The actress is leaving the soap after 13 years...

Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh has reflected on her thirteen years in the soap as Michelle Connor, and admitted that she would’ve liked more scenes with a certain Weatherfield resident.

And the character in question? It’s Maria Connor, played by Samia Longchambon.

Says Kym: “I was very lucky in that being in the pub, you tend to be in scenes with most people. But it would’ve been nice if Maria and Michelle had more of a relationship, because we dipped in and out of that, really.

“They’re family; they’re sister-in-laws because of Liam (Maria was married to Liam Connor, Michelle’s now late brother) so it would’ve been nice to have had a little bit more with Samia.”

Kym announced back in February that she would be taking a break from the soap, and her alter-ego is set to bow out over the coming weeks.

The 43 year old will star in Elf the Musical over Christmas with youngest daughter Polly, and has also landed a part in British movie The Loss Adjustor, alongside Dame Joan Collins, Luke Goss and Martin Kemp. The black comedy will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival next year and is scheduled for release at Christmas 2020.

The star insists that she intends to return to the cobbles, but hasn’t currently set a date.

“I don’t want to say ‘I’m leaving, that’s me for good,’ she adds. “I love the character and I love the show. It definitely isn’t the end for Michelle, unless they kill me off.

“I wouldn’t want to shut the door on that character. There are no set plans of ‘this is the date I’m coming back;’ it is very much a conversation to be had in the future.

“In my head, it was just a case of ‘I want to try other stuff’ because bearing in mind I’d been in Hear’Say, then I had a solo career and then I went into musical theatre and then I came into Corrie.

‘So I’ve not experienced an awful lot outside of the show and I thought it would be nice to tick those boxes and have that bit of experience and take it with me. So there are no real timescales, it’s just a case of when it works for us all.”

Main image: Getty Images