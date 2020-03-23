Beverley Callard has confirmed when she's filming her final scenes...

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has confirmed she’s leaving the soap in July.

Beverely has played Liz McDonald since 1989 and it’s not yet known what will happen to the iconic character.

She told The Mirror, “The only thing I’ve been guaranteed is that Liz is not going to die. It would be really good if she found love and happiness, but I can’t see that happening.”

Liz McDonald has seen some turbulent romances and feuds throughout her time on the cobbles, and Beverley has admitted she’ll miss it.

Beverley has been involved in a number of hard-hitting storylines, including domestic abuse at the hands of ex-husband Jim McDonald (Charles Lawson).

She added, “I’ll miss the failed romances and the feuds, but not the fashion. On my last day I’ll set fire to Liz’s wardrobe.”

Liz has always been known for her rather eccentric looks, and it seems that Beverley wasn’t a fan!

After leaving Corrie, Beverley Callard is due to tour with The Thunder Girls.

The comedy stage play also stars Coleen Nolan and Emmerdale’s Sandra Marvin, and follows an ’80s girlband who reunite after 30 years, but soon begin to clash with each other.

Their tour has been pushed back to 2021, with the official Twitter account confirming the news.

Although Beverley is set to film her episodes in July, they could end up airing later due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it’s not yet confirmed exactly when we’ll get to see her cobbles exit due to a scheduling shake up.

If you’re confused about the new scheduling of your favourite soaps, we put together a list of coronavirus soap scheduling.

