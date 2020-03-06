Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman set for shock romance story as Evelyn gets flirty!

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman is set for a surprise romance storyline as Evelyn Plummer runs into an old flame.

The battleaxe character is loved by fans for her sharp one-liners and quick-witted retorts, but she’s rarely shown a romantic side.

However, that’s about to change when she and Tyrone take greyhound Cerberus to the vets in upcoming scenes. A trip to the vet seems an unlikely potential source of romance, but while she’s there Evelyn runs into her old flame, Arthur.

Arthur is played by actor Paul Copley, who Downton Abbey fans will recall played kindly Mr Albert Mason, who shared many scenes with Daisy.

Back to the plot and it will soon become clear to Coronation Street fans that Evelyn and Arthur share a past.

In what are likely to be hilarious scenes, Evelyn will suddenly be seen going all gooey over Arthur! Yep, we’re about to see Evelyn go into full flirting mode! Tyrone understandably can’t quite believe what he’s seeing! What’s happened to the real Evelyn?!

It’s revealed that it’s been decades since the pair dated, however, it’s clear that Evelyn still has feelings for him.

So will Evelyn and Arthur become a couple? Will they be heading on dates down the Rovers? Or is Evelyn about to get her heart broken? Could Arthur be a rogue?

Evelyn’s past is something of a mystery. What we do know is that her daughter, Cassandra, gave birth to a baby boy, which she abandoned at a police station.

This baby was of course Tyrone, who was adopted before being reunited with his grandmother Evelyn years later. However, very little else is known about Evelyn’s back story but the introduction of Arthur could provide some answers…

Coronation Street continues on ITV.