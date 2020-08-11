Maria and Gary's wedding was very different...

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has opened up about filming the soap’s first socially distant wedding.

Maria (played by Samia Longchambon) is marrying Gary Windass in scenes that will shock viewers, as she doesn’t realise that he’s a murderer.

For weeks, he’s been hiding the fact that he is responsible for the deaths of Rick Neelan and Rana Habeeb.

Maria actress Samia described the experience as “tricky”, but explained how the director shot the wedding to make them look closer than they actually were.

In reality, Samia Longchambon and co-star Mikey North were actually two metres apart, in line with socially distant guidelines.

Samia revealed, “The director shot it really cleverly so hopefully it doesn’t look like we’re too far apart saying our vows.

“It was a bit tricky making it look like we were closer together – and putting the ring on, that was really tricky.

“It actually looks like we’re putting the ring on to each other’s hands but the camera cuts away and obviously we were nowhere near each other.”

Explaining how the scene worked, Samia added, “You just see me have the ring and reach towards Mikey and then you see him fiddling with it as though I’ve put it on his hand.”

Samia went on to describe her character as “unlucky in love”, and this time it’s no different as she’s unaware of her new husband’s dark secret.

However, Gary killed evil Rick in self-defence and Rana’s death was an accident after he tampered with the factory roof.

Unsurprisingly though, Samia said that Maria would be furious at the truth, adding, “I think she’d be furious and devastated she’s ­potentially about to be married to a murderer.