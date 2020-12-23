Coronation Street actress Patti Clare has made a huge impression on fans after appearing on The Chase...

Coronation Street fans took to Twitter earlier this week to share their surprise after spotting Patti Clare taking part in A Christmas Chase: Celebrity Special.

The actress, better known for her iconic role as Mary Taylor in Coronation Street, left fans surprised after she appeared on their TV screens looking very different to her Weatherfield alter ego.

The Christmas special of gameshow The Chase, was actually a repeat from a few years back, but that didn’t stop fans commenting on how glam Patti looked.

Dressed in a gorgeous dark purple dress and jacket, Patti looked a million miles from Mary’s usual low-key style.

Patti also wore her hair down and framing her face, which is a contrast to her character, Mary, who often wears her long hair tied back.

Winning for charity

Fans were thrilled to see the popular Coronation Street star on their favourite game show as she competed against expert Chaser Shaun Wallace.

Patti went on to do brilliantly on the gameshow, wowing everyone by managing to win a huge £3000 for charity.

Both recent viewers and fans from the first time the show was aired took to Twitter to share their excitement at seeing Patti looking so lovely…

Patti joined Coronation Street back in 2008 and has cemented her place in viewers hearts with Mary’s hilarious on-liners.

There is another episode of The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special on today at 5pm on ITV starring Dr Ranj Singh, Georgia Toffolo, Ed Byrne and Rev Kate Bottley.

For Christmas week Coronation Street will air hour long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Christmas Day at 7.30, with an extra half hour episode on Christmas Eve at 7.45 on ITV.

For New Year week Coronation Street will air hour long episodes on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30 and New Year’s Day at 8pm, with an extra half hour episode on New Year’s Eve at 8.30 on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.