Coronation Street star Sally Carman reveals when she’ll marry co-star Joe Duttine

The loved-up real-life Coronation Street couple got engaged last year

Coronation Street star Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, has spoken about her upcoming wedding to co-star Joe Duttine.

Sally and fellow actor Joe – who plays cabbie and window cleaner Tim Metcalfe – started dating

in 2018, and announced their engagement in March last year.

In a case of art imitating life, Sally’s alter-ego Abi has also got engaged. The mechanic recently proposed to boyfriend Kevin Webster when he came close to death after being locked in the Bistro fridge with sister Debbie by ruthless businessman Ray Crosby.

Asked which would come first – her TV wedding or her real wedding – Sally, 39 revealed: “The TV wedding. Covid-permitting, my real wedding will be at Christmas this year, hopefully. Fingers crossed!”

The Weatherfield wedding of Abi and Kevin is set for Summer, and Sally has revealed a few key details about the nuptials, including that the service will be conducted by none other than Kevin’s first wife and Abi’s good friend, Sally Metcalfe.

Says Sally: “Sally volunteers her services as chief bridesmaid / maid of honour, and Abi’s not having it; she’s like ‘I don’t want bridesmaids – stop taking over!’ because Kevin gets her in to organise the wedding.

“Sally’s really hurt, but Abi says to her, ‘I do want you to officiate it; I want you to marry us,’ which is just gorgeous.”

She adds that Debbie Webster – who has now acquired Ray’s hotel chain – offers to provide the venue for free, by means of apology for her part in the cobbles redevelopment plan, and her big lie to Abi that she had murdered Ray.

“Debbie’s trying to make amends in the only way she knows how, which is to throw money at it, and that’s not going to work for Abi at all,” says Sally.

“Abi is sore over what Debbie did. She doesn’t like to be made a mug of, and she has been properly made a fool of. She’s just finding that unforgivable, alongside the fact she nearly killed her own brother.

“But they’re quite similar. I think they’ll get to a point where they’ve got each other’s backs.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).