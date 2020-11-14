Coronation Street star on why Geoff Metcalfe’s abuse will NEVER be over

Coronation Street star Shelley King has opened up about Geoff and Yasmeen's ongoing abuse storyline...

Coronation Street favourite Shelley King has revealed that even after Yasmeen Metcalfe’s court case, Geoff Metcalfe’s torment will be far from over.

The actress, who has played abused Yasmeen since 2014, has opened up about the ongoing storyline that has seen her character subjected to horrendous coercive abuse at the hands of her husband.

Fans watched in horror earlier this year as Geoff’s torment and abuse towards Yasmeen left her broken.

She eventually lashed out in self defence with a broken wine bottle, leaving Geoff in hospital.

Since then Yasmeen has been waiting for her trial for attempted murder to start, and the wait is nearly over as it has been revealed the court scenes will air from the start of December.

Yasmeen’s ordeal

But Coronation Street’s Shelley, who plays terrified Yasmeen, has spoken about what will happen after the trial, whatever the verdict might be.

Shelley told Inside Soap Yearbook that Yasmeen’s ordeal is far from over: “You don’t just get over something like this.

“It would be a disservice to the people who do suffer this kind of abuse to just forget it.

“If Coronation Street wants to inform people, which it will continue to do, then we have to respect that.”

As well as highlighting the fact victims of abuse will always carry their past with them, Shelly also spoke about the close friendship she has formed with Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff.

Despite keeping quiet about whether Geoff will be departing the cobbles or not, Shelley said: “Whatever happens with Yasmeen and Geoff, Shelley and Barty will always be friends.

“And our families will have a bond, because they’ve had to put up with us!

“Barty’s partner Loveday and my partner Trilby have had to deal with our moods and us locking ourselves away.

“But they’re both directors so they understand. Thank God for that!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.