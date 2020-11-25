It’s a case of double O heaven…

Coronation Street star Shelley King, better known as Yasmeen Metcalfe, has revealed that she would love to play a villain in a James Bond film.

The 65 year old actress revealed her big ambition in an exclusive interview with TVTimes magazine.

Readers of the magazine voted her their favourite soap star of 2020 for her storyline in which Yasmeen was coercively controlled by husband Geoff.

Christmas wishes

Asked what would be on her fantasy Christmas list, Shelley replied: “I love cars. If I could have the car of my dreams, it would be a Mercedes Roadster 300 SL, a 1950s or 60s model.

“I think they’re going for about three and a half million!”

“I’d also love to play a Bond villain; that would be great fun.

“I’ll put that out there to [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli! I could have a couple of months off Corrie, play my Bond villain, and then come back and buy the car!”

Well-deserved award

King beat off stiff competition from co-star Ian Bartholomew, and EastEnders actors Kellie Bright and Max Bowden (Linda Carter and Ben Mitchell).

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) was also in the running, along with Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox (Nancy Osborne).

TV Times’ other award winners will be revealed on 28th November.

Yasmeen in court

Meanwhile, Shelley’s hard-hitting Coronation Street plot is soon set to reach a blistering climax.

Next week, Yasmeen will stand trial for Geoff’s attempted murder, having stabbed him in self defence back in May when she feared for her life.

Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya is determined that justice is served, and is pinning her hopes on tracking down Geoff’s first wife, Elaine, and persuading her to testify.

But it doesn’t look when she discovers that traumatised Elaine is in a psychiatric hospital.

Yasmeen, meanwhile, is fearful of coming face to face with her evil husband again, and fully aware that it’s a case of her word against his.

Shelly continues: “The terror of seeing this man is still there.

“I think Yasmeen will have garnered strength – people have been gradually seeing what he is really like, and he is unravelling – but Geoff is getting more determined to win this battle.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.