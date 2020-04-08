Actor Charlie De Melo has been trying out a new look in lockdown...

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned by actor Charlie De Melo’s hair transformation that has left him looking worlds away from his on-screen character, Imran Habeeb.

The actor, who has played the cobbles solicitor since 2017, shared a picture on his social media of him out for a walk with his pet dog during lockdown.

Along with the picture of him enjoying some fresh air as part of his allocated exercise for the day, Charlie was seen sporting a fresh new look.

It seems the cobbles favourite has resorted in giving himself a hair cut while barbers are closed across the country thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Charlie’s new look is very different to his usual luscious locks, fans and stars alike were quick to praise the actor on his makeover.

Charlie’s former Coronation Street colleague Lucy Fallon, better known to soap fans as Bethany Platt, joked about the picture with: “Sorry, but that isn’t you. Imposter x.”

While another former Coronation Street actor, Ryan Clayton, who played David Platt’s evil rapist, Josh Tucker, commented on Charlie’s close shave with: “Gonna be Corrie’s answer to Phil Mitchell when you go back.”

Fans also heaped praise on the star, telling him how much they loved his transformation.

It seems Charlie will have plenty of time to grow his hair back for when production starts again at Coronation Street, because filming of the soap has been halted for the foreseeable future while the nation is in lockdown.

As a precaution, Coronation Street scheduling, along with all our other favourite soaps, has been reduced considerably so that fans can continue to enjoy them on screen for as long as possible.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.