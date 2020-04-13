Fans think Alexandra Mardell's new hair is 'stunning'...

Coronation Street favourite Alexandra Mardell has gone for a dramatic new look as she experiments with her hair during lockdown.

The stunning actress, better known to Coronation Street fans as the cobbles’ Emma Brooker, has wowed fans by dyeing her hair bright purple.

Emma is already known for her love of experimenting with new looks and has donned wigs for nights out and big celebrations in the past.

It seems that the actress looks stunning with any hair colour, and purple is certainly no exception.

Emma showcased her new lavender locks on Instagram recently, and both fans and co-stars have rushed to praise the star…

With many fans calling her transformation ‘stunning’, others even showed off their own daring hair colour changes that they have acquired since being in lockdown thanks to coronavirus.

Emma’s co-stars were also loving her new locks…

Tina O’Brien, who plays Weatherfield’s Sarah Platt commented: “Amazing” with heart emojis, and former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley added a series of heart face emojis with “I love it!”.

Coronation Street fans will know that the soap has stopped filming for the time being as ITV follow the government guidelines for social distancing, giving Alexandra time to try out her new look.

The soap has also been reduced to three episodes a week instead of the usual 6, in a bid to make sure fans can enjoy watching it on their screens for as long as possible.

Emma isn’t the only Coronation Street star who has dramatically changed their look since being in lockdown.

Last week Charlie De Melo showcased a new shaved head on his Instagram account.

The actor, who is better known as Coronation Street lawyer Imran Habeeb, is famous for his dark luscious locks, but he’s shaved his hair off while barber shops across the country are closed under government advice.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.