‘Everything will change if he finds out the truth’

There’s a marriage proposal in Weatherfield next week as part of Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary celebrations, with Peter Barlow popping the question to long-term partner Carla Connor.

But with secrets and lies hanging over the much-loved couple, it remains to be seen whether they’ll actually make it up the aisle.

As Coronation Street fans know, Carla had a one-night stand with Adam Barlow several weeks ago, following a bitter row over alcoholic Peter’s fall from the wagon.

Carla admitted to being unfaithful, but lied that her mystery man was a random businessman she had met at a conference.

Though Peter forgave her, he will become increasingly paranoid about the fling, and end up proposing in a desperate attempt to draw a line under her indiscretion.

“When he is feeling paranoid and suspicious, he proposes, which is classic Peter,” reveals actor Chris Gascoyne.

“Sometimes, he will go to the extreme to try and prove something; he is a man of extremes. This is to prove he has forgiven her for the one night stand, and to apologise for not trusting her.

“He genuinely wants to marry Carla. But everything will change if he finds out the truth, and I am not sure what it will do to him – and to them.”

Adds Alison King, who plays Carla: “She is absolutely delighted; she can’t believe it.

“The mistake with Adam, and Peter’s illness, probably made her realise how much she had to lose, and this now means that Peter has genuinely forgiven her and they can start planning their future together.”

Carla and Peter previously tied the knot back in 2013, but the union was thwarted from the off. As a sozzled Carla passed out on their wedding night, Peter shared a kiss with Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) which went on to become a full-blown affair.

Tina asked Peter to run away with her, but this only made him realise that Carla was the woman he truly loved, and he came clean to his wife.

Tina was then murdered by Carla’s brother Rob Donovan, and the stress of Peter’s arrest caused a pregnant Carla to miscarry.

Peter tried to reconcile with Carla when he was released from prison after Rob’s arrest, but she turned her back on him and went on to marry Nick Tilsey three years later.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.