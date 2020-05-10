TERROR as THIS Coronation Street pair face every parent’s worst NIGHTMARE

Leanne and Steve start to fear the worst for their son…

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald left terrified when their son, Oliver, ends up in intensive care.

Coronation Street fans will know that three-year-old Oliver has had his parents worried recently after suffering a seizure that lead to him being rushed to hospital for tests.

But just when Leanne and Steve think Oliver might be improving, next week sees the pair terrified when he takes another turn for the worst.

The week gets off to a good start when the parents take Oliver to a nursery school for a look around, and they get on well with the head teacher.

They’re full of hope for the future as they get home, but later Leanne heads to the bedroom to check on Oliver and she lets out a blood-curdling scream when she finds him having another seizure.

Steve and Leanne are beside themselves as the paramedics arrive. Despite Oliver seeming calmer they can’t help but worry as the medics look over their small son.

But later in the week the pair are relived to see Oliver looking much better and they start to hope that things might be improving.

However, it is while Nick is reading Oliver a story that he suffers another seizure and an ambulance is called once again.

However this time things are far worse for the family, because instead of stopping, Oliver continues fitting and he is rushed to hospital.

But their living nightmare continues at the hospital when doctors swoop in to look after their boy.

Both Leanne and Steve cling to one another with fear as the specialists tell them Oliver is still fitting and has been rushed to intensive care.

Will the doctors manage to work out what is wrong?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.