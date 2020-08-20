Coronation Street star Sue Devaney reveals all on Debbie Webster’s return

Debbie Webster is returning to Coronation Street after more than three decades away. Actress Sue Devaney reveals all on her cobbles comeback...

There’s a familiar face heading back to Coronation Street next week as actress Sue Devaney reprises her role as Debbie Webster after more than three decades away.

Debbie Webster, who is better known to Coronation Street fans as Kevin Webster’s wealthy sister, appeared in the soap from 1984 until 1985.

She retuned to the cobbles last year for a brief return, but this time she is back for a longer stint.

Speaking at a recent press event, Sue revealed what it is like to be back: “It feels absolutely amazing. I was chuffed to come back last year when I was invited back to do six episodes.

“I thought I’d be really nervous especially playing a character I played when I was 16 and I’m now 53!

“But it was really easy and I loved it. The nerves were like the first day at school, but once I saw everybody it was just lovely.”

Debbie’s back and she means business in Coronation Street



Debbie returns to the cobbles next week to see her brother, Kevin.

She arrives with a big suitcase, making it clear she intends to stay put for a while.

But while Kevin might be pleased to see his sister, Debbie instantly clashes with Abi.

Debbie warns Abi not to mess her brother around, and while Abi is adamant that she won’t, the pair are set to continue to clash.

Sue is thrilled to be back playing the character after all this time…

“She never goes out without her face fully done and earrings that match her bag and her shoes, that’s what I love about her.

“I’m a bit of a tomboy so great to play someone so in your face.”

Best of friends?

Sue has also revealed she thinks there is one person in Weatherfield that Debbie will get on brilliantly with…

“I think she’d like Bernie but she’d want to give her a makeover.

“I think that would be really funny actually!”

Sue is also thrilled to have returned to the soap just in time for the 60th anniversary.

“To be part of the 60th anniversary year is just amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better, it’s like Christmas and birthdays have all come at once.

“I’m so grateful for Coronation Street because they could have easily said, ‘Well we want to bring Debbie back but let’s see what other actors are around’.

“Because it’s been such a long time, I’m so grateful they brought me as the actress back, and not someone who was younger looking!”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).