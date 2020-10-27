Coronation Street releases first pictures as Summer Spellman is recast

Coronation Street is about to see the return of Summer

Coronation Street has revealed that the role of Summer Spellman has been recast.

Summer will return to the cobbles in November and will be played by new actress Harriet Bibby.

Harriet is taking over the role from Matilda Freeman who decided to leave Coronation Street earlier this year to explore new opportunities.

Matilda said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles. After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

Summer, who has been staying with her Grandma, will breeze back into Coronation Street next month to be reunited with Todd.

But Summer struggles to forgive Todd for abandoning her and Billy three years ago.

Summer is the adopted daughter of Billy’s friend Drew and, following his diagnosis of terminal cancer, was introduced to her new legal guardians Billy and Todd. Her return could cause lots of trouble…

Harriet, who’s now playing Summer, was born in Lincolnshire and has recently moved to Manchester. She’s already had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

She said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family. Matilda has wished me good luck, which was lovely! I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

