Coronation Street will see Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin targeted in a horrific attack next month in scenes inspired by tragic real-life events.

The attack will occur while Nina and Seb, who have recently fallen in love, are out for a romantic walk.

The pair will bump into Asha Alahan’s boyfriend Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their gang of mates.

However, the group soon start goading them over Nina’s alternative identity.

The storyline will see the gang, who have all been drinking, hurling abuse at Nina and Seb, before Kelly gets egged on to slap Nina.

As the couple run away from the danger they’re in, they soon find themselves in grave danger when Corey and his mates give chase and subject them to an unprovoked attack.

Inspired by real life events

The horror that Nina and Seb find themselves subjected to has similarities to what happened to Sophie Lancaster in 2007.

Sophie and her boyfriend Robert Maltby were beaten in a park simply because of they way they looked.

As a result of the attack, Sophie tragically died from her injuries.

Loosing Sophie lead to her mum, Sylvia, setting up the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in her memory.

The foundation aims to help create respect and understanding for subcultures in our communities.

Corrie and there Sophie Lancaster Foundation join forces

When the hate crime storyline was first introduced, the writing team at Coronation Street approached Sylvia who was delighted to work with the soap.

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod said: “The issue of intolerance and hatred towards people from different cultures and subcultures is arguably more relevant now than it’s ever been.

“This incredibly hard-hitting storyline, which centres on a senseless act of violence.

“It will draw in characters from all corners of our narrative universe.

“We hope the storyline will leave the audience with a clear message: everyone, regardless of how they look, how they dress or any aspect of how they live their life, should be treated with tolerance and respect.”

“The story will run across the rest of the year and beyond, with many twists and turns.”

Dr Sylvia Lancaster OBE, Chief Executive of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, added:

“I know first-hand the abuse, harassment and violence that alternative people suffer.

“Hate crime is usually directed at already stigmatised and minority groups and Sophie was assaulted three times before that final, sustained and brutal attack that took her life – but she never reported the earlier assaults.

“Coronation Street covering this issue means such a huge amount to me.

“We want alternative people to know they shouldn’t put up with this prejudice and should report it.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.