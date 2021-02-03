Coronation Street to air DARK twist as Johnny is haunted by Aidan

Coronation Street favourite Johnny Connor is facing a tough time in prison...

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Johnny Connor’s health take a turn for the worst, leaving him seeing visions of his late son, Aidan Connor.

Fans of the soap will remember that Aidan, played by Shayne Ward, tragically took his own life back in May 2018.

His devastating death left his family and friends heartbroken, and next week will see Johnny haunted by the memory of his son.

Since being sent to prison for a crime he committed years ago, Johnny’s MS symptoms have become worse, leaving him struggling as he serves his time at Her Majesty’s pleasure.

Next week sees Johnny devastated when a fellow inmate takes a fatal overdose in his cell, leaving Johnny haunted by memories of his son.

Soon the stress is all too much and he starts hallucinating, first seeing cockroaches and mice in the prison, and later visions of Aidan.

Johnny confesses to Carla

The memory of Aidan haunting him in prison leaves Johnny a wreck, and when Carla comes to visit he is forced to tell her what is happening.

Carla is desperate to help, and realising Johnny needs medical help she pleads with him to see the prison doctor.

Johnny agrees on the condition that Carla doesn’t tell Jenny about his visions of Aidan, and she reluctantly agrees.

But Johnny has no intention of seeing the doctor and, in another twist, Carla goes against her word and calls the prison to tell them she’s worried about Johnny.

Johnny’s fuming when he finds out Carla went behind his back, but it’s not just Johnny’s wrath Carla is about to feel.

When Johnny finally comes clean to Jenny about his hallucinations of Aidan, she verbally lashes out at Carla for not telling her the truth.

Can Johnny get the help he needs and get his health back on track?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.