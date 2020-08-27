Coronation Street to screen four episodes a week for first time since lockdown

Coronation Street will screen four episodes a week ahead of return to full six episodes a week

Coronation Street will show four episodes in the same week for the first time since lockdown began in March, ITV has revealed.

The soap has never been off air, despite filming having to be stopped due to the cornavirus at one stage. However, Coronation Street has been operating at three episodes a week over the summer.

Now, ITV has revealed that for the week beginning Monday 7th September it will be showing four episodes in the same week. Episodes will go out on Monday 7th September at 7.30pm, Wednesday 9th September at 7.30pm and then back to back episodes in a one hour slot from 7.30pm on Friday 11th September.

ITV is making a special occasion of Friday 11th September as following Coronation Street will be the new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Soap fans not wanting to miss EastEnders over on the BBC will be glad to know that starts at 8.30pm after Coronation Street ends.

ITV previously announced in July that both Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be returning to their normal six episodes a week in the middle of September.

ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, said at the time: “I’m very pleased to announce today that the pillars of our schedule, Emmerdale and Coronation Street, will return to full strength, six episodes of each, from mid September.

“We’re very proud of the fact that neither of these soaps have been off air throughout the Spring and Summer. In addition to this, Coronation Street, which is attracting over seven million viewers an episode, will mark its 60th anniversary in December with some memorable storylines.”

Meanwhile, the BBC previously revealed that EastEnders would be back on our screens on Monday 7th September. It looks like soapland is finally getting back to some normality. However, we still don’t have dates for the return of Doctors, Holby City and Casualty.