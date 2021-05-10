The walls are closing in on Coronation Street teens Kelly Neelan and Corey Brent...

Coronation Street will see another twist in the hate crime attack that saw Seb Franklin killed and Nina Lucas left fighting for her life in hospital.

The shocking scenes that aired last week saw Seb sadly pass away after being beaten by Corey and his gang in a senseless attack.

While Nina is now on the slow road to recovery after being attacked purely because of the way she dresses, unfortunately Seb wasn’t so lucky.

With the police investigation into the crime now a murder enquiry, the hunt is on for who instigated the unprovoked crime.

While viewers know that Corey and his gang of friends, including Kelly, are to blame, the teenagers are keeping their involvement well under wraps.

Nina is still struggling to remember what happened, and tonight will see Corey instructing girlfriend Asha to lie to the police about where he was the night of the attack.

Kelly is arrested!

But while Asha is considering lying to the police and saying that Corey was with her all evening, Kelly has her own living nightmare unfolding.

She is terrified when the police come and find her at the builders’ yard and in a huge twist they soon arrest her.

Before she knows what is happening, Kelly is being taken to the police station and is questioned about what went on the night Seb and Nina were attacked.

Clearly terrified, Kelly avoids all questions and refuses to give any answers… leaving the police with no option but to release her for the time being.

But while Toyah is glad to see her home, Imran warns her that Kelly is nowhere near out of trouble.

Will Kelly speak up and tell them that Corey was also involved?

Or will the pair manage to get away with murder?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.