Coronation Street reveals first look of new Todd Grimshaw actor

Todd is returning to the cobbles...

Coronation Street has cast a new actor in the role of Todd Grimshaw, as he makes a dramatic return to the cobbles.

He previously left the soap in 2017, after original actor Bruno Langley departed the show. Bruno had played Todd for 16 years.

Todd was last seen on the run after assaulting a police officer, with his return revealing he’s got himself into more trouble.

It has been confirmed that Stella actor Gareth Pierce will be taking over the role of Todd.

Speaking about his casting, Gareth said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines.”

He added, “It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”

Gareth tweeted about the exciting news on Monday, writing, “Morning, Manchester! ☀️ 📺 Let’s have some fun. x”

Coronation Street fans reacted in mixed ways to the fact that a new actor has been cast as Todd. Some commented that they “hate it” when roles are recast. However, others wished Gareth Pierce well in the part and can’t wait to see Todd back in Weatherfield.

Details of Todd’s return will air in next week’s scenes, as Mary and Sean open a letter intended for Eileen, who is currently on holiday.

The letter is from her son Todd, who is asking her for money. This prompts the duo to contact Todd’s ex Billy to try and hunt him down.

Over the coming weeks, fans will learn more about Todd’s disappearance and why he’s decided to come back.

He’s got a lot to answer as well, including where he’s been, why he wants money, and what he’s hiding.

We’re looking forward to seeing Gareth take on the role of Todd Grimshaw!

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights at 7.30pm on ITV1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).