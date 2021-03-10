Coronation Street sees Tracie Bennett return to the cobbles after 22 years

There's a familiar face from Rita's past heading back to Coronation Street...

Coronation Street is to air a new twist for Rita Tanner when her estranged foster daughter, Sharon Bentley, returns to Weatherfield.

Actress Tracie Bennett is reprising her role as Sharon 22 years after she was last seen on the cobbles… but it’s unlikely she will be welcomed back with open arms.

A welcome return?

The last time Rita saw Sharon the pair had a huge falling out when Sharon tried to sell the Kabin so that she could buy a new house in Bolton.

But what has brought Sharon back after all these years?

And why would she want to return somewhere where she has more enemies than friends?

No one will be more surprised to see Sharon than Rita, but Jenny Connor is also set to be less than impressed to see this face from the past.

Questioning Rita’s decision to give Sharon another chance, Jenny will be wary of Sharon’s motives.

But is she right to have her guard up?

West End to Weatherfield

Tracie Bennett is a huge star on the stage having won two Olivier Awards for roles in West End productions and was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow on Broadway.

She is also familiar to TV fans for her roles in ITV dramas like Scott and Bailey and The Bay.

Speaking of her return to the role that she made famous in the 80s and 90s, Tracie said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the cobbles.

“It is a dream come true for me, I had such an amazing time there and I am looking forward to working with Barbara again and getting my teeth into the storylines they have planned for Sharon.”

“I was first approached about coming back about 18 months ago, I was keen and excited to see what was in store but my work schedule and then the pandemic has meant that it has taken till now for it all to come together.

“I am so pleased that I can finally tell everyone as it has been hard trying to keep the secret.”

‘A dangerous presence’

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “It’s extremely exciting to see someone of Tracie’s calibre revisit a role so rich in history.

“Sharon returns across some badly burned bridges to reconnect with Rita – but very quickly her presence becomes destabilising and extremely dangerous, in ways that I hope the viewers won’t see coming.

“The big question is: what has her life become since she was last on the Street?

“The answer to that question will drive a massive story for us, which runs into the summer and beyond.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV