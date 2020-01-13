Coronation Street TRAGEDY as Gemma Winter and the quads die in shock arson attack?

Can Chesney save his young family?

Coronation Street could see tragedy next week as Gemma Winter and the quads are sleeping blissfully… unaware they’ve been the victims of an arson attack!

The horrific events unfold when the new mum (Dolly Rose-Campbell) takes a much needed kip upstairs with her four little babies while outside someone shoves a burning rag through the letterbox.

Early release pictures on the official Coronation Street website show Gemma snuggling up in her bed, not knowing that the house is rapidly being engulfed by flames.

Chesney Brown, carrying his shopping, then returns home and is stunned to find “PAEDO” daubed on the window.

Poor Chesney then sees flames inside the property and, realising that his young family is trapped, tries to work out how to get inside and save them all.

But, is Chesney in time to save Gemma and his children? Or, will they all perish in one of the most shocking storylines in the soap’s history?

It’s just the latest drama for Gemma – who recently had a makeover – and Chesney. The birth itself hardly went to plan as Gemma ended up going into labour in a cable car!

However, Sam Aston, who plays Chesney, recently revealed that having the quads brings the characters closer together.

“There will be lots of challenges but having four kids has made them a solid family unit and as long as they always remember that, they should be alright,” he laughed.

Meanwhile, Dolly told us she hopes they wait a bit for their wedding. “I don’t know when it is going to happen, but it would be nice if they didn’t do it straight away. It would be great to have the children involved, they could be page boys and bridesmaids!”

Coronation Street continues tonight on ITV.