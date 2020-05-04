Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver showed off a new lockdown hair do...

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see Weatherfield favourite Sue Cleaver showcasing a brand new look this morning.

The actress, who has played the cobbles’ Eileen Grimshaw for the last 20 years, spoke to Lorraine Kelly this morning from her home in Manchester.

Lorraine was asking the Coronation Street star about how much longer we will be able to enjoy the soap on TV before ITV runs out of episodes.

But while fans are worried about their favourite show coming off air the longer the coronavirus lockdown continues, many were more focused on Sue’s new look.

The actress, who usually sports blonde hair, is making the most of the break in filming by dying her hair bright pink – and fans loved it also much that they thought it made her look 10 years yonger…

Lorraine was also very enthusiastic about Sue’s transformation, asking her if she would like to keep her new hair going forward.

Sue replied: “I’d love to but I don’t think they will let me. I thought, this is the only time in my life where I can just do what I want with my hair, and I thought, I’m going to do it.

“Don’t worry, it will wash out!”

Coronation Street fans will know that ITV has halved the number of episodes that are being aired each week, taking the total from six episodes to just three.

But while there is a chance we could run out of episodes if lockdown continues too much longer, Sue reassured fans that everyone at Coronation Street is working hard make sure we can enjoy the soap on TV for as long as possible.

She told Lorraine: “All you need to know is there are people working behind the scenes working everything out.

“I’m not party to that, I just wait for the phone call to say come in, but there is a lot of work going on at the minute.”

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.