Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill shows off huge hair transformation after quitting his role as Robert Preston...

Former Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill has revealed a drastic hair transformation that has left him looking very different to his days playing Weatherfield’s Robert Preston.

The 52-year-old TV star, who played long time cobbles chef Robert from 2015 until last year, has now moved onto his next acting venture.

Starring in Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, Tristan has given his appearance a revamp.

Tristan is known for sporting silver hair on Coronation Street, but appeared on Lorraine with much darker locks today.

“I wanted to try something different and for the play, I wanted to have a particular look so I’ve opted for this for the play,” he explained.

“If I like it I might keep it!” He continued.

As part of his new stage role, Tristan will star alongside fellow Coronation Street favourite Michelle Collins, who played Rovers landlady Stella Price.

While Michelle and Tristan never worked together on Coronation Street, Tristan talked fondly about his time on the soap, admitting that he misses it…

“It’s sort of like a family, it’s not like a normal job really. I miss that and I miss the family!”

Tristan’s character sadly met his end on Christmas Day 2019, when Robert was shot by Derek Milligan who went on a brutal gun rampage.

Tristan confirmed news of his soap departure on social media in April last year.

‘Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef’s gear and head for pastures new. There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving @itvcorrie later in the year,’ he told his fans and followers.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.