Yasmeen and Geoff's abuse storyline took a shocking turn last night...

Coronation Street fans have been left stunned after last night saw Yasmeen Metcalfe turn on her vile husband, Geoff, after months and months of horrendous abuse.

Fans have watched in horror over the last year as Geoff’s controlling and manipulative ways towards Yasmeen have become worse.

Not only has he killed Yasmeen’s pet chicken and tricked her into eating it, he has even recently given her an STI after his nights with various escorts and then tried to blame her for cheating.

This week’s Coronation Street has seen Geoff’s abuse turn sinister as he discovered the suitcase that Yasmeen has been hiding as she planed her escape from her abusive partner.

Not only did he then go and burn all her clothes in revenge, he then made her wear a provocative dress he had bought for an escort to wear to a night out at the Rovers.

By the time the pair got home, Yasmeen was at rock bottom.

But Geoff didn’t stop there, he then kicked her while he was down, making Yasmeen finally see red and find the courage to stand up for herself.

Poor Yasmeen was left terrified as a raging Geoff came at her with a knife and, fearing for her life, she lashed out with a wine bottle, hitting Geoff over the head.

She then stabbed him in the neck with the broken bottle, leaving Geoff to collapse on the floor, covered in blood.

But while the nation rejoiced at Geoff finally getting his comeuppance after so many long months of abuse, fans were still shocked by the nature of the scenes.

Some fans were so shocked that they called the episode one of the most ‘nerve-wracking and sickening things’ they had ever seen on TV…

But sadly for Yasmeen this is far from the end of her ordeal.

Next week will see her calling the police and telling them she thinks she’s killed her husband, and soon she is being taken in for questioning while paramedics fight to save Geoff.

But will anyone believe Yasmeen when she tells them about the nightmare she has been living for the last year?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.