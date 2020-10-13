Coronation Street has got a big birthday coming up in December...

Coronation Street will be celebrating its 60th anniversary at the end of the year… and to celebrate fans have got some huge storylines to look forward to.

But the one thing that every Coronation Street fan has been waiting for is to see evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) to get his comeuppance.

A 60th birthday to remember

It has been revealed that the soap’s anniversary at the start of December will coincide with Yasmeen Metcalfe’s (Shelley King) trial for attempted murder.

Viewers will know that Yasmeen is currently in prison waiting for her trial to begin.

Yasmeen attacked Geoff with a broken bottle in self defence after months of coercive abuse from her husband.

But while everyone instantly assumed Yasmeen was guilty, the scales have started falling from people’s eyes.

Finally they’ve realised that Geoff isn’t the man he has made himself out to be.

With his family turning against him and the court case looming, it seems Geoff’s days on the cobbles could be numbered.

Could one of Geoff’s new-found enemies bump him off in dramatic style for the soap’s 60th anniversary episodes?

Ian admits things don’t look good for Geoff

Speaking to Inside Soap about his inevitable comeuppance and eventual exit from the soap, Ian, who has played the cobbles villain since March 2018 admitted things don’t look good for his character.

“Now that Tim is in the picture, I think we have to view this as the beginning of the end for Geoff,” said the actor.

“The more out of control he feels, the less in control he behaves – and I don’t think it will end well, whatever happens.

“We love to hate a baddie, and see someone like Geoff get his comeuppance, so I suspect that he will.

“Let’s be honest – Geoff is going to get it!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.

