Coronation Street is yet to see a wedding run smoothly...

Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe is up to his old tricks once again next week as he tries to sabotage son Tim’s secret wedding to Sally.

With Tim now aware of Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) sinister ways, he is adamant that he doesn’t want his dad anywhere near his wedding.

But while the bride and groom have tried their best to hide the plans for their big day from Geoff, he finds out what is happening and sets about ruining their wedding.

Geoff cooks up trouble

The trouble starts when Abi, Faye and Gail all enjoy a low-key hen party with Sally in the back garden.

But while they’re celebrating the fact Tim and Sally will soon officially become Mr and Mrs Metcalfe, Geoff overhears them talking.

Faye is mortified that Geoff has heard everything and apologises to Sally and Tim, but the pair play it down.

However, the fact that Geoff knows everything is clearly bothering Tim and he begs his dad not to ruin the day for him.

As the wedding day arrives, Sally is excited to become Tim’s wife (legally this time!) and Tim assures her that Geoff won’t do anything to spoil their moment.

But of course, Geoff is busy planning his next move and it’s not going to be pretty.

Abi saves the day

When Tim tells Abi that he is worried about what Geoff has got up his sleeve, she decides to take action and finds a way to make sure Geoff can’t ruin her friends’ day.

As Sally and Tim get back to the Street as an officially married couple, they happily head to their reception at the Bistro.

However, the pair have no idea that Geoff has been plotting against them, and soon the police arrive at their party.

But what trouble has Geoff cooked up this time?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.