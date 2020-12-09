Coronation Street: Who dies in Geoff and Yasmeen’s rooftop horror?

Geoff's reign of terror is far from over...

Coronation Street marks a very special birthday today as it celebrates 60 glorious years of being on our TV screens.

And to remind us why the soap has been loved by the nation for so long tonight will see a huge, hour-long episode aired to mark the occasion.

Viewers cheered on Monday night as Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) was cleared of attempted murder as her court case came to a close.

Geoff’s terror continues

But despite being allowed to go home at last, Yasmeen is about to find out tonight that Geoff’s (Ian Bartholomew) abuse is far from over.

Yasmeen took the hugely brave step to report her husband to the police for his coercive behaviour on Monday night, however she will find her life in danger once again.

Tonight’s Coronation Street will see Geoff give Yasmeen the keys to number 6 so that she can go and collect her belongings.

But as always with Geoff, he has got a sinister plan.

After brutally attacking Yasmeen’s granddaughter, Alya, making sure she is out of the picture, Geoff then heads home to kick off the next stage of his evil plan.

He then covers number 6 in lighter fluid and sets fire to the house while he and Yasmeen are inside.

Desperate to escape the blaze, Yasmeen will climb up onto the roof of the house, but she soon finds herself stranded as Geoff catches up with her.

Yasmeen’s cry for help

Realising there is no way of escaping Geoff, Yasmeen calls out for help, but her desperate cries are drowned out by the protesters in the street, who are fighting against Ray’s development plan.

As Geoff edges closer to Yasmeen, Alya finally appears, but will she be in time to rescue her gran?

The trio are set for a heart-stopping rooftop showdown, but who will make it down alive?

A lot of thought has gone into filming this climax in Geoff’s abuse storyline, with the actors, stunt doubles and stunt coordinators having to self isolate so they could break social distancing rules while filming.

They were all also covid tested regularly during the two week shoot.

There was even a duplicate low roof made for the scenes to be filmed on, and then green screen technology was used to recreate the background.

Discover Geoff, Yasmeen and Alya’s fate in tonight’s Coronation Street, 7.30pm on ITV.