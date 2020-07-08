Actress Paula Wilcox has joined the cast of Coronation Street, here is everything you need to know about her new role...

There is a new twist heading for Geoff Metcalfe’s coercive abuse storyline in Coronation Street as TV actress Paula Wilcox joins the cast.

It has been reported by The Sun that the actress, who had a small part in the soap 51 years ago, will be joining the soap as Elaine.

Elaine is the former partner of Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) meaning she will be a pivotal part of the drama.

Coronation Street fans will know that Geoff has spent the last year abusing his wife, Yasmeen (Shelley King), and she is now in prison waiting to stand trial for attempted murder.

But it seems newcomer Elaine could help Yasmeen, because it has been reported she is also a victim of Geoff’s.

A source told the newspaper: “Elaine’s testimony could prove invaluable, but as this is Corrie it won’t be plain sailing.

“Paula is only making a guest appearance but it is a role she will relish, after all she’ll play a pivotal part in a storyline that’s gripped the nation.”

Who is Coronation Street newcomer Paula Wilcox?

Paula is a veteran TV actress who was born in Manchester.

She first found fame at the age of just 17 when she became a member of the National Youth Theatre.

What has Paula Wilcox been in before?

Paula is a familiar face from there world of British television, having starred in some big TV shows.

She is best known for her roles as Chrissy Plummer in 70s sitcom Man About The House.

She has also appeared in shows like The Lovers, Mount Pleasant, The Queen’s Nose, Girlfriends and Emmerdale.

Paula also has a vast number of theatrical credits to her name.

These include Chris Hannan’s play What Shadows, Great Expectations, Canary, Dreams of Violence and La Cage aux Folles.

When will Paula Wilcox be in Coronation Street?

Paula’s new character will be joining the soap later this month, and will quickly find herself at the centre of the drama surrounding Yasmeen and Geoff Metcalfe.

Who did Paula Wilcox play in Coronation Street before?

Paula appeared in Coronation Street more than half a century ago when she played a character called Janice in 1969.

Janice was the younger sister of Ray Langton, played by Neville Buswell.

Who did Paula Wilcox play in Emmerdale?

Paula is no stranger to soapland, having also appeared in Emmerdale.

She played Hilary Potts in 2007, who is the mother of current character Laurel Thomas.

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.