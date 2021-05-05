Coronation Street: Why you MUST watch tonight’s harrowing episodes

Tonight's Coronation Street will see Seb and Nina attacked in a storyline that has been in the pipeline for years...

Coronation Street is set to air its groundbreaking hate crime episodes tonight (Wednesday 5th May).

The scenes will see Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin attacked by Corey Brent and his gang of mates.

The episodes, which will show a vicious attack triggered by Nina’s appearance, promise to be the sort that will be talked about for years to come.

After spending an afternoon drinking, Corey and his friends, including Kelly Neelan, will target Nina and Seb.

The harrowing attack will see the pair rushed to hospital, both with serious injuries.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod opened up about the storyline, revealing it’s been in the pipelines for years…

“A couple of years ago, a story of this type was floating around the writers room and it just felt like it was something that needed to be told.

“It felt like it was something that sits very well in the soap genre.”

Planned to perfection

Iain also admitted that Nina’s character has always been heading for this storyline, ever since she arrived in Coronation Street back in November 2019.

“As far back as the introduction as Nina, we knew this was the direction that the story was going to take,” Iain continued.

“It all began with the death of Roy’s mother some years ago now and we brought Nina in specifically.

“Viewers have fallen in love with her and they understand her relationships with everyone, particularly Roy.

“We really wanted to make it somebody that was connected to Roy.

“Roy’s been exposed to a lot of intolerance in his relationship with Hayley as well, so it felt like he was somebody who had the right level of life experience to be Nina’s guide through this.

“Roy is very protective of Nina, who is his one remaining family member.

“So attaching her to Roy was a very deliberate stepping stone in telling this story.”

Corrie cast shine

Iain went on to praise the young cast members, who are set to shine throughout this vital storyline…

“The performance level is incredibly high.

“Although the story draws in Roy, Abi and Kevin and the older cohorts and the heritage characters, ultimately it’s routed in an incident that occurs within this younger group of characters.

“They are carrying a huge amount of responsibility with this story.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.