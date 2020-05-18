Coronation Street fans launch petition over THIS controversial storyline

Fans aren't happy that Yasmeen Metcalfe is being painted the villain...

Coronation Street fans have started a petition to have abused wife Yasmeen Metcalfe released from jail after she attacked her evil husband Geoff Metcalfe.

The downtrodden chef, who is played by actress Shelley King, stabbed abuser Geoff in the neck with a broken wine bottle as she defended herself from an attack.

Yasmeen has now been charged with attempted murder and, still in denial, she is yet to come clean to the police about Geoff’s manipulative and controlling behaviour.

Now, fans following the harrowing plot have called for Yasmeen to be released and for justice to be served to nasty Geoff.

A petition has been launched on Change.org and is called ‘Campaign for ITV to provide an appeal to get Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir out on bail‘.

A description for the petition, written by passionate viewers, says, ‘Yasmeen Nazir was abused by her husband – she defended herself and ITV have done nothing to even get her a fair hearing and get her out on bail – the nation needs to come together to free the Coronation Street one.’

This comes after Coronation Street star Shelley revealed that she has been approached by domestic abuse victims who want to share their stories with her ever since she began filming for the storyline.

“They’ll stop me in the street and say that this has happened to a friend, but it’s quite obvious from the emotional way they speak that it’s actually happening to them,” she confessed.

“I’ve had letters too, from people in coercive relationships for 30-odd years.

“One woman got out of the relationship, which was a positive thing and people have approached the Coronation Street advice page for help after seeing what Yasmeen is going through.

“So there is light at the end of the tunnel – there are people who have survived this and made other lives for themselves.”

