Coronation Street fans predict Yasmeen will snap and KILL evil abuser Geoff

Fans can't stand Geoff's evil plots...

Coronation Street fans have predicted that abuser Geoff Metcalfe, played by Ian Bartholomew, will meet a bitter end.

The cruel Cobbles character sparked outrage recently when he tricked his wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) into eating her very own pet chicken, Charlotte.

The disturbing storyline prompted viewers to send hundreds of complaints to telly watchdog, Ofcom.

The horrible scene, which came as part of Geoff’s coercive control plot, saw him angrily put Yasmeen down for serving him up a meat free dinner.

After telling her to go upstairs, Geoff snuck out to the garden and set his sights on her beloved hen.

Moments later, he was seen calling Yasmeen down for their evening meal, surprising her with a roast chicken feast.

As oblivious Yasmeen tucked in, Geoff dropped his sinister bombshell, raising a toast to Charlotte for feeding them one last time.

A traumatised Yasmeen spat out her mouthful before bursting into sobs, leaving Geoff looking rather pleased with himself. The abuse continued in Wednesday night’s episodes, with Geoff mocking Yasmeen and at one point telling his wife to “Shut up”.

Now, Corrie fans have taken to social media to predict how the story will end, suggesting Yasmeen will end up killing Geoff.

‘I can guess exactly where the Geoff/Yasmeen storyline is going: the abuse will get so bad that one day Yasmeen will snap and accidentally kill him,’ one wrote.

‘Don’t condone murder, but Yasmeen needs to “Charlotte Bronte” Geoff. Go full Hannibal Lectur. Eat him,’ added another.

Another viewer seemed keen to Geoff to make a disappearance too, asking, ‘How much longer do we have to endure Geoff? Can’t someone push him under a tram please. #corrie.’

Meanwhile, other fans have recently been praising the smash hit ITV soap for portraying abuse so accurately.

‘Mental, sexual and physical abuse is horrendous and I think @itvcorrie are doing incredibly well with capturing the disturbing violence,’ one wrote, before adding, ‘‘The fact that Geoff killed his partners pet chicken, cooked it and made her eat it is exactly what an abuser would do. #RIPCharlotte #corrie

Coronation Street continues on ITV.