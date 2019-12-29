Coronation Street’s most SHOCKING betrayal YET sees THIS legendary couple torn apart next year?

Secrets and lies are set to threaten Coronation Street couple Steve and Tracy McDonald in 2020...





Next Year’s Coronation Street will see drama hit Steve and Tracy McDonald’s marriage as a cheating scandal threatens to tear them apart.

The drama starts on New Year’s Eve, when Tracy fails to get the attention she deserves from her husband, leading to her drowning her sorrows in The Rovers without him.

However, things are set to take a shocking twist when she wakes the next morning on New Year’s Day only to find she is naked in a strange bed.

As the horrifying realisation that she has cheated on Steve dawns on her, she dashes home to her family, hoping that no one will work out what has happened… but sadly for Tracy, her daughter Amy soon realises something is amiss.

After spotting a stranger’s coat in their house, Amy realises that Tracy has done the dirty on Steve and tells her mum that is she doesn’t confess then she will tell Steve everything.

But somehow Tracy manages to keep her night of passion a secret until well into the new year, when it is actually her one-time love rival Leanne Battersby who discovers the truth and lets the cat out of the bag.

When Leanne overhears Tracy confronting her one night stand, Tracy is horrified that the secret is out and knows it is only a matter of time before Steve learns the truth…

And she is right to be worried because as Sally Metcalfe hosts a hot tub party things turn seriously awkward when both Tracy’s husband and her fling are invited… leaving Leanne thrilled at the drama.

Leanne devilishly goads Tracy, enjoying every moment of seeing her squirm, and soon Steve is clocking the tension and demanding Tracy tells him what is going on.

Eventually she comes clean about having a one night stand, and Steve is gobsmacked when he finds out who it is his wife slept with.

But will a devastated Steve ever be able to forgive Tracy for what she has done? Or is this the end of the line for the McDonalds?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.