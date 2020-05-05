Countdown host Nick Hewer reveals when the game show might return

He told fans that "nothing will stop Countdown"!

Countdown finished filming in March without a studio audience, and they’re hoping to return to our screens soon.

Host Nick Hewer appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss plans to resume filming.

He told Ben Shephard, “Nothing will stop Countdown. It’s been running since 1982. The final episode that was in the can went out on Friday.

“We’re now running the 30th anniversary competition, and hopefully we’ll be back in June. Hopefully, fingers crossed.”

Ben asked Nick if he was nervous about coming out of lockdown, given the fact he’s over 70.

Nick replied, “I am slightly anxious about it, but the over 70s have seen it all and we are responsible people.

“I think you can trust those over 70s to be responsible, they know their vulnerability. I will go back [to Countdown] happily to the studio if not cautiously, I will keep my distance.”

He added, “The NHS has delivered so wonderfully and we have to preserve and make sure there is always room in the NHS for the other people infected by Covid-19.

“The government have got a nightmare decision to make. They were slow off the mark, but everything seems to be coming together and we have to support them.”

Nick has been hosting Countdown since 2012 and plans to return to set as soon as he can.

Prior to this, The Apprentice fans will recognise him as Lord Sugar’s adviser.

He appeared in this role from 2005 – 2014 and was replaced by Claude Littner for series 11.

Nick is now the longest serving Countdown host since original host Richard Whiteley.

He presents the iconic series alongside Rachel Riley and Susie Dent.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait long for more episodes of Countdown!