Craig Parkinson to return to Line of Duty in brand new role

Line of Duty fans, listen up! Contains spoilers if you've not seen them all!

DI Matthew “Dot” Cottan, played by Craig Parkinson, has made a huge impact on Line of Duty both alive and dead.

At the end of season five, it was suggested that during Dot’s dying declaration he indidcated that there was more than one “H”!

Now, “The Caddy” will be back to the world of Line of Duty, but as a podcaster – although we reckon he might also have a part to play in Line of Duty Season 6 which is just around the corner!

Today, the BBC announced Craig Parkinson will host the upcoming BBC Sounds podcast Obsessed with… Line of Duty. Despite being killed off in season 3, it seems Craig Parkinson is no less interested in the show!

Obsessed with… Line of Duty will accompany Season 6 of Jed Mercurio’s legendary crime thriller. In each episode, Craig will go over all the theories about the latest season once Line of Duty returns.

Expect chats with celebrity superfans, cast interviews, forensic analysis of each episode and theories from the most obsessive fans. Along the way, you’ll get expert predictions for future episodes and an as-yet-unrevealed game that Craig will play with listeners.

Craig Parkinson said: “Returning to the world of Line of Duty, this time as a podcast host, is very exciting.

“I’m looking forward to chatting with some fantastic guests, cast members old and new and getting as frustrated as everyone else trying to work out where AC-12 are taking us this season.

“As someone who’s been deep on the inside, I’m well aware we’ll be in for a rollercoaster ride and hosting the podcast side by side, week by week, we’ll be able to delve deep into the files and fan theories of AC-12. Hold tight team!”

When does Obsessed with… Line of duty come out?

Obsessed with… Line of Duty will be released each Sunday on BBC Sounds from Sunday 21 March. Each episode will be available immediately after each episode airs on TV. You can listen to a trailer on the BBC Sounds website.

Line of Duty will start on BBC One on Sunday 21st March at 9pm. Check out best BBC podcasts for more to enjoy.