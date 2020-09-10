Strictly Come Dancing title makes no sense, reckons Craig

Craig Revel Horwood has blasted the BBC for calling Strictly Come Dancing, erm, Strictly Come Dancing!

The judge isn’t at all impressed with the show’s title and reckons the Beeb would be better off calling it Dancing with the Stars like the rest of the world!

Of course, Strictly originated in the UK and was a follow-on to the hugely popular Come Dancing series, which ran from 1950 to 1995.

But Craig, who is also a judge on the Australian version, isn’t a fan of the Strictly Come Dancing title.

“Strictly Come Dancing makes absolutely no grammatical sense. And, you know, that was the BBC’s idea,” commented Craig with a big grin as he spoke to Mecca Bingo online

“The rest of the world changed it to Dancing with the Stars.”

And Craig then went on to give his brutal verdict on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up. He predicted that comedian Bill Bailey will be a “terrible” dancer.

While he also declared that he thought boxer Nicola Adams “is going to be punching above her weight”. The one person he had a positive comment for was The Wanted’s Max George – “He’s going to be great”.

Although he’s not convinced Nicola Adams will be a great dancer, Craig did say he was looking forward to seeing her as one-half of the show’s first same sex couple. “I’m looking forward to our same sex couple, that’s going to be cool.”

On a more serious note, Craig also spoke about Strictly’s covid secure measures.

“The dancers at the moment are forming their own secluded bubble. And that’s so they’re able to dance together so they don’t mix with anyone else. They just literally for a month have to stay inside the hotel and rehearse there.

“Which is fine, we’ve all gone on tour before, so that sort of thing happens normally. It just seems extreme at the moment. Then they will meet their celebrities and form two bubbles, there will be a bubble for that celebrity and dancer, which means they can then dance together.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in October.