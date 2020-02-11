CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is set for a series revival with original cast

Get ready for another series revival... Will & Grace. Full House. The X Files. Dynasty. 24. Just a selection of the series revivals we’ve been treated to over the past few years.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is reportedly making a comeback.

According to breaking Hollywood entertainment news website Deadline, American TV network CBS is in talks to release a new series of the crime series that ended back in 2015.

In order to mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which started back in 2000, the hit is thought to be coming back in the form of a limited series.

The crime drama, which aired for 15 seasons with a feature-length series finale in September 2015, followed a team of crime scene investigators in Las Vegas.

The team of forensic pathologists used scientific methods to assist detectives in finding out the truth behind gruesome murders that took place in the city.

The new series is still in its early stages, though it is thought that original cast members William Petersen (who played Gil Grissom) and Jorja Fox (who played Sara Sidle), have been approached.

Lead actor William took part in the first nine seasons of the show, with Laurence Fishburne taking over from him afterwards for two seasons.

Following Laurence Fishburne’s departure, The Good Place star Ted Danson took over as the lead actor for the last three seasons.

The crime series was so popular that is led to three further spin-off TV shows, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber.

Speaking about the show’s success to The Sydney Morning Herald back in 2015, William said, “The most important thing about Grissom, and in many ways about CSI, is that he believes that what it is, and that that’s the important thing.

“The evidence tells the truth, and when we started the show, I think there was a lot of sort of post-modern vagueness to our world.

“And what Grissom and the CSIs were able to do is define what’s real – that this is what this is, and this is what that means.

“It’s a fairly forensic argument that I think is important in our lives. I think we need that”.