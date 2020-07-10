Who is Daisy May Cooper from Celebrity Gogglebox?

Daisy and her Dad are joining Gogglebox this series...

Daisy May Cooper is joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up, alongside her dad Paul.

She rose to fame thanks to the BBC Three series This Country, which won a BAFTA in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy actress…

How are Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper related?

Daisy is the co-creator and writer of the BBC Three comedy, alongside her brother Charlie.

She plays Kerry Mucklowe in the series, with her performance winning her the BAFTA.

In fact, the entire Cooper family star in the series. Brother Charlie plays Kerry’s cousin Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe, their dad Paul plays estranged father Martin Mucklowe, and their uncle Trevor plays Len Clifton.

But despite playing cousins in the series, Daisy and Charlie are actually brother and sister in real life.

Charlie is the younger of the two, age 31, and Daisy is three years older.

Is This Country real?

No, it’s a mockumentary series which explores the lives of young people in modern rural Britain.

It focuses on cousins Kerry and Kurtan who live in the Cotswolds.

It ran for 19 episodes, but there’s no indication that the series will be coming back for another round.

In an interview, the duo opened up on why the series needed to end eventually.

They revealed, “I think we’re ready for something new and also we’ve run out of ideas. The point of the whole show is that nothing happens in the village, so we always knew there was a limit.”

They also opened up about dealing with their friend Michael Slegg’s death, who also starred in the series alongside them as Michael “Slugs” Slugette.

Charlie revealed, “That was actually the last episode we wrote. “We thought he might get better, so it was really tough when he passed.

“We found it hard separating ourselves from those characters, but in the show Slugs turns up and dumps some important information and then leaves, so we started to think of how we could get him to do that from beyond the grave. It was an upsetting scene to film.”

Where is Daisy May Cooper from?

Daisy is from Cirencester, a market town in Gloucestershire, England.

The Cotswolds is made up of rural areas in Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire.

Is Daisy May Cooper married?

Yes. Daisy married her long-term partner Will Weston in 2019. And, of course, the ceremony was in the Cotswolds!

Does Daisy May Cooper have children?

Yes, she has one child with her partner Will Weston, a daughter named Pip.

She announced earlier this year that they were expecting another child, and it was a boy.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on C4 on 10th July at 9pm.